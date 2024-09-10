The White Stripes are the latest band to take legal action against Donald Trump

Rock band The White Stripes have become the latest artists to take legal action against the Donald Trump campaign for using their music without permission.

Amid the presidential election campaign, both parties are using music to add a little flavour to their campaigns. But, while Kamala Harris has had permission to use tracks by the likes of Beyoncé in her campaign, Trump has faced several legal threats from multiple artists for using their songs unauthorised.

In August, Jack White hit out at Trump for using his music without permission and now The White Stripes have followed through with a lawsuit.

Band members Jack and Meg White have filed a suit claiming the “flagrant misappropriation” of their famous track 'Seven Nation Army', used in a since-deleted Trump campaign video.

In an Instagram post, Jack shared an image of the first page of the lawsuit, which listed Donald John Trump as one of three defendants.

He captioned the post: “This machine sues fascists.”

The lawsuit states that 'Seven Nation Army' is “among the most well-known and influential musical works of all time” and accuses Trump of trying to “generate financial and other support for his campaign and candidacy on the backs of plaintiffs, whose permission and endorsement he neither sought nor obtained in violation of their rights under federal copyright law”.

It also points out that the band “publicly denounced” Trump’s use of the same song during his 2016 campaign and re-emphasised how “vehemently” the band opposed Trump and his policies.

On Instagram, one person commented: “I was wondering if I could be an even bigger fan, apparently I can. Go get ‘im!”

“So much respect and admiration for you both, Jack and Meg. Standing up and following through is the best news ever!” another wrote.

Someone else said: “Thank you for all of the amazing music and your undying will to do what is right and hold that guy accountable!”

