Jack White promises to sue 'fascist' Donald Trump for using his music

Jack White has become the latest musician to hit out at Donald Trump for using their music without permission, threatening to sue him and calling him a fascist.

It came after Trump Deputy Director of Communications Margo Martin shared a video of Trump boarding a plane with ‘Seven Nation Army’ by The White Stripes as the audio track.

The video now appears to have been deleted, after White posted about the clip on Instagram.

White re-shared the clip and added the message: "Oh....Don't even think about using my music you fascists.

“Law suit coming from my lawyers about this (to add to your 5 thousand others.) Have a great day at work today Margo Martin.”

The musician added: "And as long as I'm here, a double f**k you DonOLD for insulting our nation's veterans at Arlington you scum. You should lose every military family's vote immediately from that if ANYTHING makes sense anymore."









The original video now appears to have been removed.

White also hit out at Trump and his campaign team for the incident at Arlington on Monday (August 26).

Two members of Trump’s campaign staff have been accused of verbally abusing and pushing an Arlington National Cemetery official when the former president attended a wreath-laying ceremony.

Getty Images





It comes after Abba became the latest act to demand that Trump stop using their music at his rallies – just a week after Beyoncé threatened the Trump campaign with a cease-and-desist after the Republican party attempted to co-opt the superstar’s 2016 song “Freedom,” which the Harris campaign adopted as its unofficial anthem.

