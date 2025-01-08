Donald Trump is banging on about windmills again

President-elect Donald Trump has made it clear once again that he is no fan of windmills.

Speaking at a press conference at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday (January 7), the 78-year-old described the wind farms as "garbage" and said that when in office, his administration plans to implement policies to stop building them.

He even claimed the wind farms off the Massachusetts coast are “driving the whales crazy".

“They are dangerous,” Trump said on the matter. “You see what’s happening up in the Massachusetts area with the whales … The windmills are driving the whales crazy, obviously.”

This is a topic Trump has been vocal about during his presidential election campaign as he pledged the number of wind farms would be slashed if reelected. He has reiterated that no windmills will be built when he returns to office later this month.

This remark has been making the rounds on social media, with the clip receiving over 1.8m views.

While Trump blames wind farms for the rise in the number of whales that have washed ashore, there is no evidence linking the two, according to experts.

"There are no known connections between any of this offshore wind activity and any whale stranding regardless of species," Benjamin Laws, deputy chief for the permits and conservation division at NOAA Fisheries, previously said as reported by NPR last year.

In 2023, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) officials said 40 per cent of the 90 humpback whales found dead since 2016 were linked to human interaction as per the BBC. For example, whales getting tangled in ropes, fishing equipment, or ship strikes.

Parasite-caused organ damage or starvation were other possible causes of death for the remaining 60 per cent.

It's not the first time Trump has made a comment like this, last year at a rally in South Carolina he claimed "windmills are causing whales to die in numbers never seen before. No one does anything about that.”

“They are washing up ashore," he added. “You wouldn’t see that once a year – now they are coming up on a weekly basis. The windmills are driving them crazy. They are driving the whales, I think, a little batty.”

Back in 2019, Trump was at the National Republican Congressional Committee spring dinner where he claimed noise from wind turbines can cause cancer.

"Hillary [Clinton] wanted to put up wind," he said.

"If you have a windmill anywhere near your house, congratulations your house just went down 75% in value. And they say the noise causes cancer, you tell me that one, okay?"

