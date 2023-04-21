Donald Trump believes it will only take one thing to start World War 3

Donald Trump has been talking about the end of the world an awful lot recently, and now he’s said he believes it’ll only take one thing to start World War III.

The former president previously gave a sinister speech on social media and claimed Joe Biden's leadership was pushing the country to be 'destroyed'.

He even claimed that doomsday is coming if the US doesn't bring him back into the White House, saying: "Hopeless Joe Biden is leading us into oblivion. We cannot let it happen. We have to take back the White House, or our country is doomed."

On a similarly cheery note, Trump has said that it’ll only take “one madman” to start World War III.

He was asked by Nelkboys in a clip from the Full Send Podcast posted on TikTok how close the world is to nuclear war, and Trump replied: “One madman away.”

“I had an uncle who was a very brilliant man - a professor at MIT, Dr John Trump,” the 76-year-old said.

“He would tell me about the power of nuclear. I sort of wouldn’t believe it. He was right, the power is so massive. But everybody said, because of this power no-one would use it, because they’re assuming that people are sane.”

Trump went on to say: “The fact is, there are people out there right now… there are countries out there right now and leaders… I know a lot of them. They would use it. If forced, they would use it."

It comes after Trump recently vowed that he would 'ban' homelessness - and anyone who failed to comply with the rules would be arrested.

Referring to homelessness as 'urban camping' (despite around 600,000 Americans experiencing it last year according to the NAEH), he posted the savage video across social media.

