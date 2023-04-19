Trump vows to 'ban' homeless people and will 'arrest' them if caught

In a new bright idea, Donald Trump has vowed that he would 'ban' homelessness - and anyone who failed to comply with the rules would be arrested.

Referring to homelessness as 'urban camping' (despite around 600,000 Americans experiencing it last year according to the NAEH), he posted the savage video across social media.

"They will be given the option to accept treatment and services if they are willing to be rehabilitated", branding those suffering with severe mental health issues, the 'deeply disturbed'.

"We will bring them back to mental institutions, where they belong", he adds.

