Donald Trump gives creepy Armageddon speech in a bid to become president again

Donald Trump had a sinister speech for social media followers, where he claimed Joe Biden's leadership was pushing the country to being 'destroyed', and that doomsday is coming if the US doesn't bring him back into the White House.

“World War III is looming like never before in the very dark and murky background", he says.

"Hopeless Joe Biden is leading us into oblivion. We cannot let it happen. We have to take back the White House, or our country is doomed."

