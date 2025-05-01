Elon Musk's 'many hats' gag is his lamest joke yet

Elon Musk thinks he’s a comedian, as well as a billionaire CEO and (slightly suspect) gamer , but his latest gag is his lamest yet.

People might remember his visual gag from when he first bought Twitter back in 2022, posting a video of himself entering the offices in San Francisco carrying a porcelain sink and adding the caption “let that sink in” .

Oh how we laughed – but now, Musk might have surpassed himself.

The Tesla boss and DOGE head appeared at one of Donald Trump nauseating cabinet meetings wearing two MAGA hats - one of which had "Gulf of America" written on it.

Again, it was for the purposes of a visual gag, with Musk smirking to himself as he was called on by Trump.

"Elon, I love the double hat by the way. You're the only one that could do that and can get away with it," the President said during the meeting.

"Well Mr President, they say I wear a lot of hats. Even my hat has a hat," Musk joked.

After the cabinet meeting, Musk shared a throwback picture of himself as a younger man, again wearing more than one hat.

It's fair to say the joke didn't land well on social media with everyone.

"Is he on something?" one asked.

Some seemed to enjoy it, with the MAGA voice account writing: "how can anyone not absolutely love Elon ?"

It's not even the first novelty hat gag Musk has made this year. In March, he appeared on stage wearing a giant yellow cheese hat - seemingly as a tribute to Wisconsin's dairy farmers.

Elon Musk 'wants to leave' US politics because of 'attacks from the left' - but people aren't buying it

Musk claims '10 billion humanoid robots' will outnumber people and invade Earth

