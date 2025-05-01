'Was it me or Elon?' JD Vance cracks joke on censorship in cabinet meeting

During a cabinet meeting on Wednesday (April 30) JD Vance cracked a joke about himself and Elon Musk whilst Secretary Marco Rubio was accusing the Biden administration of censoring American citizens.

The cabinet meeting was called to mark 100 days of the Trump administration and each cabinet member had a lot to say on their departments alleged successes.

Rubio stated: "We had an office in the Department of State whose job it was to censor Americans... at least one person at this table today who had a dossier in that building of social media posts to identify them as purveyors of disinformation."

JD Vance cut in saying: "Was it me or Elon?"

