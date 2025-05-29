Elon Musk has shockingly spoken out against his buddy Donald Trump with a series of frank comments.

The tech billionaire called out one of Trump’s policies, marking a shocking shift in the pair’s very public bromance which has included gushing comments in interviews and Trump’s endorsement of Tesla amidst backlash .

Last week however, the US House of Representatives passed what the U.S. President calls his “big, beautiful” bill, which consists of multi-trillion dollar tax breaks and a pledge to increase defence spending. The bill will now head to the Senate.

However, one person who is less than amused is Musk, who sat down with CBS News to chat about it. In a clip was shared on Tuesday (28 May) he expressed how he felt “disappointed” by the plan. Musk said he felt it “undermines” the work he did for the president as part of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), the department that was created to reduce government spending.

“I was disappointed to see the massive spending bill, frankly,” Musk said in the interview. He argued that Trump’s plan, “increases the budget deficit, not just decreases it.”

And referring to Trump’s nickname for the bill, Musk shared his concern that it may not produce the results his former close ally may expect. “I think a bill can be big or beautiful. I don’t know if it can be both,” he warned.

The Call to Activism account posted the interview and wrote: "The bromance is over."

Musk was enlisted to be Trump’s cost-cutting tsar, leading to the billionaire ending funds for US foreign aid among other projects. He has since announced he would be stepping back from the DOGE.

The legislation Trump is pushing is expected to increase the deficit, the gap between U.S. government spending and revenue, by approximately $600 billion (£444 billion) in the next fiscal year.

