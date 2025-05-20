Is Elon Musk's political career done? Donald Trump wipes his name from Truth Social

People are speculating that Elon Musk ’s political career may be over as Donald Trump has wiped his name from Truth Social.

It seems the special relationship between billionaire Musk and US president Trump has come to an end and it’s reflected in the way Trump is posting on social media.

Through February and March, the president was posting about Musk on average four times per week as his newly-created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) set about its mission of making cuts to government spending in the form of controversial mass job cuts.

An analysis by Politico found that Trump hasn’t mentioned Musk once since the start of April. They also found that the official White House account, as well as some of Trump’s most senior advisers, have stopped mentioning him on social media.

This trend is also mirrored in Musk’s posts on his platform, X/Twitter, where he has gone from referencing Trump almost daily to now, where his posts that mention the president have tailed off.

Musk’s unelected role in government, in which he was dubbed “First Buddy”, has been marred with controversies which have caused his other businesses, such as electric vehicle company Tesla, to suffer.

He also faced ridicule after the candidate he backed in the Wisconsin Supreme Court race lost last month, even as Musk was handing out $1 million dollar cheques to voters.

“He’s finished, done, gone. He polls terribly. People hate him,” an anonymous GOP operative told Politico. “He’d go to Wisconsin thinking he can buy people’s votes, wear the cheese hat, act like a 9-year-old... It doesn’t work. It’s offensive to people.”

On the other side of the political aisle, Democrats have continually been highly critical of billionaire Musk’s involvement with the Republican government.

Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee spokesperson Viet Shelton told Politico in a statement: “Elon is, and forever will be, an instantly recognizable manifestation of the fact that House Republicans don’t work for the American people, they work for the billionaires.”

