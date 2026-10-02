Elon Musk is working for the Trump administration again – here's what he's doing

Elon Musk is going to be working for the Donald Trump administration again – here’s all you need to know.

It was at the start of Trump’s second term in January 2025 that Musk infamously began working for Trump’s administration, heading up the controversial “ Department of Government Efficiency ”, aka DOGE. Musk’s actions in the role included mass layoffs, funding cuts and a demand that federal workers send a list of five accomplishments made in their week,sparking widespread anti-Musk protests.

But, during an announcement at a Marine base on Wednesday, defense secretary Pete Hegseth revealed that Musk is coming back as one of the leads of “Project Meridian”.

“Big thinkers and doers who will forecast the creative solution to tomorrow’s conflicts,” suggested Hegseth. “And that’s why today … I’m announcing Project Meridian, an effort led by America’s best minds to study the future of warfare.”

Hegseth said the “best minds”, billionaire Musk, former Republican speaker of the house, Newt Gingrich, and founder of defense tech company Anduril, Palmer Luckey, will be working with the US military as co-leads of the new project.

According to the defense department, the goal of Project Meridian lies in “identifying the capabilities required to achieve absolute technological dominance on the next-generation battlefield”. It is due to be a 120-day project and will end in a public report of its findings.

“It seems we’re stretching the meaning of the phrase ‘best minds’ here beyond recognition,” someone argued in response to the news.

One person asked: “Can this dystopia get any worse?”

One person pointed out: “Is nobody concerned about any conflict of interest?”

“The clown f**kery continues,” another wrote.

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