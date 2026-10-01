What are critics saying about 'Verity' starring Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson?

Another best-selling Colleen Hoover novel has been adapted into a film, this time starring Anne Hathaway - but how has this latest adaptation gone down with critics?

Verity is described as a "seductive, psychological thriller" which "follows renowned author Verity Crawford (Anne Hathaway) and Lowen Ashleigh (Dakota Johnson), a struggling writer who relocates to the remote Crawford estate to ghostwrite for Verity.

"After Lowen uncovers what appears to be Verity's chilling autobiographical notes, she wrestles with the disturbing and twisted confessions about Verity’s husband Jeremy (Josh Hartnett), and finds it hard to separate fiction from reality, manipulation from attraction, and opportunity from obsession," according to the plot synopsis.

The cast includes Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson, Josh Harnett, Ismael Cruz Cordova, and Brady Wagner, and is directed by Michael Showalter.

What are critics saying?

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Ahead of it's release, Verity has received unfavourable reviews from critics and currently has a score of 43 per cent on film and TV review website, Rotten Tomatoes.

Meanwhile on IMDb the film has a 6.1 out of 10 rating, and a 2.8 out of 5 on Letterboxd.

The Independent's Clarisse Loughrey wrote in her two-star review, "If only Verity were up to the task. If only it were sexy. Or camp. Or fun. Or even just silly. If only it didn’t deliver narrative exposition via the hot sauce-based, online celebrity interview series Hot Ones."

"After a sensational opening sequence, the film gradually unwinds, and the entirety of the third act disintegrates into a shower of small substandard plot points that don’t convince," said The Guardian's Peter Bradshaw, also give the film two stars.

IndieWire's David Ehrlich graded the film a B-, "'The Housemaid' was a clear reminder that a good actress can elevate this kind of material high enough to enjoy at ground-level. “Verity” has two of them, and Hathaway seems to be having the time of her life."

"The movie is neither sexy nor smart, despite the objective hotness and intelligence of its performers," according to The Hollywood Reporter's Richard Lawson.

Variety's Guy Lodge described it as "A flat-footed dud, at once overwrought and underplotted, and barely propped up by A-list stars who look either embarrassed, confused or indifferent to be there."

"Verity is a slightly twisted yet ultimately muted romance containing neither thrills nor passion," commented Slant Magazine's Chris Barsanti in his 1.5 star review.

When is the release date?

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Verity is out in both UK and US cinemas from October 2.

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