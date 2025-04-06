As US president Donald Trump’s global tariffs continue to cause economic turmoil, millions gathered across America - and many more came together around the world - at ‘Hands Off’ protests on Saturday to speak out against his administration.

One Twitter/X user put it best when they noted the Republican’s “’biggest crowds ever’ have finally materialised”.

Close to 200 advocacy groups organised the protests to call for a stop to the “most brazen power grab in modern history”, with Rahna Epting of the advocacy group MoveOn describing the turnout as “nothing short of extraordinary”.

“Across the country and around the world, people came together to say: we will not be silent while our rights, our futures, and our democracy are under attack.

“This peaceful movement is powered by everyday people - nurses, teachers, students, parents - who are rising up to protect what matters most.

“We are united, we are relentless, and we are just getting started,” she said.

And of course, there were some “tremendous” protest signs created for the demonstrations – and we’ve rounded up the top six below:

1. “Honk if you never drunk texted war plans”

A reference to the recent Signal scandal, which saw a journalist for The Atlantic added to a group chat on the messaging app where government officials discussed an upcoming military strike on Houthi targets in Yemen.

We should make clear that no reports have been published of Mike Waltz, Trump’s national security adviser, being drunk when he made this mistake.

2. “Grab him by the Teslacles”

That’s a spin on Trump’s infamous “grab them by the p***y” remark to target his senior adviser and head of the Department of Government Efficiency (Doge), Elon Musk.

3. “But it was the Gulf of Mexico at birth!”

Both a critique of Trump’s policies targeting trans people, and the president’s insistence that the Gulf of Mexico now be referred to as the ‘Gulf of America’.

4. “Wisconsin hates Elon so much it could be one of its kids”

The most high-profile instance of one of the Tesla owner and Trump aide’s children hating his guts is Vivian Jenna Wilson, Musk’s estranged transgender daughter, who has branded him a “fake Christian” and “heinous” in a number of social media posts.

5. “So f***** up that even introverts are here”

You know it’s bad when the introverts are involved.

6. “They’re eating the checks, they’re eating the balances”

The placard parodies a statement made by Trump during a presidential debate in September, when the Republican candidate baselessly claimed Haitian migrants in Springfield, Ohio are “eating the dogs” and “eating the cats”.

And while all of these protests were going on, Trump was at a golf tournament in Florida – because of course he was.

