Trump confuses Biden and Obama again as crowd goes silent

Donald Trump appeared to mix up Presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama again while speaking to a crowd in Richmond, Virginia.

Speaking on Saturday night (March 2), Trump said: “Shortly after we win the presidency, I will have the horrible war between Russia and Ukraine settled.

“I know them both very well and we will restore peace through strength. Get that war settled. It’s a bad war.”

Seemingly in the false belief that Obama remains in charge, he added: “And Putin has so little respect for Obama that he’s starting to throw around the nuclear word.”

Back in November, Trump addressed the ridicule he has faced when mixing up President Joe Biden with former President Barack Obama during multiple speech gaffes.

The former President decided to address his multiple mistakes on his social media platform Truth Social, saying that the blunders are actually part of a greater strategy. At the same time, he also denied ever having mixed the names up.

"Whenever I sarcastically insert the name Obama for Biden as an indication that others may actually be having a very big influence in running out Country, Ron DeSanctimonious and his failing campaign apparatus, together with the Democrat's Radical Left 'Disinformation Machine,' go wild saying that 'Trump doesn't know the name of our President, (CROOKED!) Joe Biden. He must be cognitively impaired.' No, I know both names very well, never mix them up, and know that they are destroying our Country," he wrote.

