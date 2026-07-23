Trump got mocked by audience member at his own rally

Donald Trump got trolled at his own rally by an audience member because his phrasing and body language is so predictable.

After attending the dignified transfer of four US service members killed in Trump’s Iran war, the US president took to the stage at a campaign rally-style event in Marietta, Georgia.

In the predictably chaotic speech, Trump once again claimed “affordability” is a made up word by the Democrats which he rather alarmingly suggested he only heard for the first time on his first day in office. Elsewhere he claimed the US is currently in a “ golden age ”.

Eagle-eyed viewers of clips shared online spotted one member of the crowd seated behind Trump mocking his phrasing and hand gestures. The person, dressed in a suit and tie, mouthed along as Trump claimed, “more money is being invested in the United States right now than at any time in the history of our country”.

The person also mimicked Trump’s accordion-style hand gesture that often accompanies claims he makes during speeches.

And the guy quickly went viral.

Someone argued: “One had a microphone. The other had an audience. And somehow the guy in the background was the most entertaining person in the room. That's got to hurt.”

Another wrote: “LMAOOO, trump is now getting clowned AT HIS OWN RALLY. The end is near.”

One person suggested: “Too funny LOL ... Stephen Miller and the MAGA fanatics across the country must be having a hissy fit... this dude is nailing his Trump impression.”

Another pointed out: “Here’s Trump being mocked the same way that he mocks others.”

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