Megyn Kelly hits out at Trump’s ‘completely inappropriate’ AI Jesus post

Megyn Kelly has continued her criticism of Donald Trump, taking aim at the AI image of Trump as Jesus which was shared on Truth Social and later deleted.

The image itself appears to be AI-generated and depicts the president in a white robe and red sash with a glowing outstretched hand placed on the forehead of a man in a hospital bed. Trump is seen surrounded by patriotic symbols including a waving U.S. flag, the Statue of Liberty and an eagle flying above fireworks and fighter jets.

The image also came during a series of posts, one of which saw Trump label Pope Leo XIV “WEAK” on crime and “terrible” on foreign policy in a Sunday night screed.

Kelly spoke on her podcast, The Megyn Kelly Show, and criticised the “completely inappropriate” post.

Speaking about the post, Kelly said: “It is obviously him purporting to be God. That is what he’s doing, and it is blasphemous, by any definition of that word… It’s completely inappropriate, and he knows it.”

“It’s enough, it’s enough with this nonsense… Why? Last week, it was Muslims. This week it was Catholics. Who’s next? I bet you it’s not going to be the Jews. It’s not going to be the Israelis. I can promise you that. That’s not coming.”

Kelly went on to say: “This is completely wrong. The president should take down that meme. He should apologize, which is something he never ever does. But he doesn't care... he's not going to apologise, because he's not sorry."

It comes after Kelly hit out at Trump and took issue with the president’s “disgusting” words on Truth Social, where he had threatened to kill a “whole civilization” last week.

The commentator has previously supported the president. Back in 2024, she took to the stage with Trump in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to explain why she was backing him - calling him a "protector of women".

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