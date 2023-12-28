Melania Trump's 'mystery' absence from family photos down to 'ailing' relative

The Trump family have explained why Melania Trump was missing from the group Christmas celebration after her notable absence became the talk of social media.

To mark the Christmas season, the controversial former president, Donald Trump, and his extended family spent time at their Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. However, photos appeared to suggest Trump’s wife Melania was missing from the festivities.

According to Palm Beach neighbours, Melania’s whereabouts have been a “mystery” recently as the former First Lady is allegedly rarely seen.

A recent festive photograph from Mar-a-Lago showed the Trump family, including Melania’s son Barron, all together at the luxury estate minus Melania, leading to more speculation about her whereabouts.

Now, a source has claimed that she missed the celebrations because she was spending time visiting her ailing mother.

It is reported she spent time with her mother Amalija Knavs, instead of the Trump family, as her mother has been suffering from an undisclosed ailment.

“Melania has always been very devoted to her entire family,” a source close to Melania told Fox News Digital. “It should be no surprise that she spent this Christmas with her ailing mother.”

In attendance at the family celebration were former President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and his fiance Kimberly Guilfoyle, Ivanka Trump, her husband Jared Kushner and their children, Tiffany Trump and her husband Michael Boulos, and Barron Trump, among others.

