Melania Trump made a bold fashion statement at the inauguration for her husband Donald Trump with a massive hat.

The First Lady, 54, wore a wide-brimmed head accessory for the ceremony in Washington D.C. on Monday (20 January) which gave her a foreboding presence as Trump, 78, became the President of the United States once again.

Some viewers even said Melania was perfectly dressed for ‘America’s funeral’. With her eyes almost completely obscured by the austere accessory, it’s no wonder why countless people felt it was a bleak outfit choice.

The hat, which was designed by New York-based milliner Eric Javits, is now a viral sensation for better or worse. In addition to the unintentional funeral vibes, its viral fame is also partly due to an awkward clip currently making the rounds of Trump trying (and failing) to kiss his wife on the cheek. His lips were halted by the hat’s large brim and the couple had to settle for an air kiss.

The First Lady’s ensemble consisted of a silk wool Adam Lippes coat and skirt paired with an ivory blouse and leather gloves. Kim Kardashian is apparently a fan of the outfit, after the reality show star and regular Met Gala attendee shared a snap on her Instagram Story of Trump getting out of a car to attend the inauguration.

Elsewhere on the internet, Trump’s outfit garnered a mixed reaction, with several viral posts on X comparing Trump to the sly McDonald’s villain, the Hamburglar, whose uniform consists of a striped, black and white body suit, and Jim Carey's character in The Mask.

Check out some of the best memes below:

Another wrote: "Melania wore the hat as a barrier to Trump's lips."





Others pointed out a comparison with the Hamburglar.





The reactions kept coming in, with one writing: "Melania went full Carmen SanDiego today and pulled it off."

Others joked that Melania had a clear plan by wearing such a wide-brimmed hat.





