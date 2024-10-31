Statues mocking Donald Trump have appeared randomly across the US

We're just days away from the US election, and ahead of all the political action, some mysterious statues trolling Donald Trump and his supporters have been popping up across the country.

The most recent one was spotted in Maja Park, Philadelphia, on Wednesday (30 October) where a huge Trump statue titled “In Honor of a Lifetime of Sexual Assault” was placed facing the park's bronze "Maja" sculpture of a nude woman.

Under the statue, a plaque references Trump's shocking remarks from the 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape which leaked during the 2016 election campaign a month before election day.

"I just start kissing them. It's like a magnet. Just kiss. I don't even wait," the plaque quoted Trump. "And when you're a star they let you do it. Grab them by the p****. You can do anything."





The statue has since been removed from the park, Philly Voice reported.

Meanwhile, similar monuments have been appearing in other cities in the past few days.

An identical one was spotted in Portland, Oregon on Sunday (October 27). It was similarly placed near nude sculptures and ended up vandalised, it was beheaded and then it was partially destroyed by a Portland city council candidate and Trump supporter.

The first statue that popped up was in Washington of a bronze pile of faeces on Nancy Pelosi’s desk, in reference to the January 6 attack on the Capitol back in 2021.

“This memorial honors the brave men and women who broke into the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021 to loot, urinate and defecate throughout those hallowed halls in order to overturn an election,” the statue read.

Then, just a short distance from The White House is where a tiki torch statue titled “The Donald J Trump Enduring Flame” was placed on Monday (October 28).

The artwork appears to reference to when white supremacists and neo-Nazis marched on Charlottesville, Virginia as part of a Unite the Right rally back in 2017.

But who exactly is behind the satirical art pop-ups? Well, it is currently unknown as to who is behind these installations.

However, according to The Washington Post, a request to install the poop monument on the National Mall was made by Julia Jimenez-Pyzik and approved by the National Park Service.

While an anonymous caller informed the publication that they and others were the ones who installed the tiki torch and poop statues, they called once more to claim responsibility for the Philadelphia and Portland artworks too.

“We are hoping they spark conversation about what we view are certain political issues that are relevant to voters and how they make their decision voting,” the caller told the outlet.

People on social media have been loving the art.

One person said: "Have y’all heard about this?! This is awesome!!!! I love how art documents history."

"Whomever is doing this is the hero we need!" another person wrote.

Someone else added: "Statues don’t have to be laudatory. Sometimes they can just make us stop and think."

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.