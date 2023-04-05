UK baby company sends Trump the perfect post-arrest gift

Donald Trump may be a fully grown man but some are equating his post-arraignment speech to throwing a child-like tantrum.
After being formally charged with 34 counts related to business fraud at Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday, the former president made his way back to his home at Mar-a-Lago in Florida.
There, he gave an approximately 20-minute-long speech in which he aired his grievances with the Manhattan DA’s investigation and the many others brought before him in the last year.
Trump’s defiant speech was the cherry on top of the former president’s rants as he spent much of arraignment day complaining about the indictment on Truth Social.
In response to the former president’s behavior, one UK baby product company decided to digitally send Trump a little gift to keep him content.
“Hi [Donald Trump] we thought you might like one of our dummies to spit out,” Nuby UK wrote.
Attached to the tweet were several photos that showed the dummy in question. In one, Trump was photoshopped with one in his mouth, another displayed the dummy as though it was a priceless piece of jewellery, and the last one showed a box packaged nicely with the Trump Tower address on it.
\u201cHi @realDonaldTrump \n\nWe thought you might like one of our dummies to spit out.\n\nYou're welcome, love Nuby x \n\n#guilty #TrumpArraignment #Trump #WhiteHouse\u201d— N\u00fbby UK (@N\u00fbby UK) 1680705206
Several people equated Trump's behavior in recent days to that of a child.
\u201cTalking to friends and family about Trump now is like talking to a little kid in a toy store who wants a toy and is throwing a temper tantrum until they get it. They want Trump behind bars and they don\u2019t care about much else\u2026\u201d— Tom (@Tom) 1680709766
Although the former president is known for giving somewhat chaotic speeches with various talking points, many reports indicated the Mar-a-Lago speech was relatively uninteresting.
Trump made all-too-familiar claims about being innocent, the election being rigged, and other investigations being unfairly targeted.
\u201cThis is the worst I\u2019ve ever seen Trump. \n\nI watch all of his speeches \u2014 saw him ramble in Waco, watched him amble in his \u201cannouncement\u201d to run again \u2014 this is the very worst of it. \n\nPuffy face, bloodshot eyes, his precious hair a mess. And his cadence just plain sad. \n\n#shook\u201d— Bill Burton (@Bill Burton) 1680655966
\u201cI sort of agree that, in the short term, today's indictment could help Trump politically. But this speech gives me pause. Does even his base want to hear this for the next two years--or six?\nIt's like the guy on the barstool yesterday telling you about his bad divorce.\u201d— David Axelrod (@David Axelrod) 1680655346
\u201c@billburton @AntiToxicPeople His voice was noticeably shaky. He\u2019s so stressed. Not sure he will be able to maintain his sanity come indictment #3. It\u2019s going to get worse. The fake man met too much reality today.\u201d— Bill Burton (@Bill Burton) 1680655966
Maybe that dummy would help.
