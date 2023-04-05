UK baby company sends Trump the perfect post-arrest gift

Donald Trump may be a fully grown man but some are equating his post-arraignment speech to throwing a child-like tantrum.

After being formally charged with 34 counts related to business fraud at Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday, the former president made his way back to his home at Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

There, he gave an approximately 20-minute-long speech in which he aired his grievances with the Manhattan DA’s investigation and the many others brought before him in the last year.

Trump’s defiant speech was the cherry on top of the former president’s rants as he spent much of arraignment day complaining about the indictment on Truth Social.

In response to the former president’s behavior, one UK baby product company decided to digitally send Trump a little gift to keep him content.

“Hi [Donald Trump] we thought you might like one of our dummies to spit out,” Nuby UK wrote.

Attached to the tweet were several photos that showed the dummy in question. In one, Trump was photoshopped with one in his mouth, another displayed the dummy as though it was a priceless piece of jewellery, and the last one showed a box packaged nicely with the Trump Tower address on it.

Several people equated Trump's behavior in recent days to that of a child.





Although the former president is known for giving somewhat chaotic speeches with various talking points, many reports indicated the Mar-a-Lago speech was relatively uninteresting.



Trump made all-too-familiar claims about being innocent, the election being rigged, and other investigations being unfairly targeted.

Maybe that dummy would help.



