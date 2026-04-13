JD Vance curse strikes again as Orbán's 16-year Government ends: ‘Man’s got a streak’

The internet is once again ridiculing JD Vance as Prime Minister Orbán lost the Hungarian election yesterday to rival Péter Magyar, despite the U.S vice president flying over to support his campaign.

"J stands for Jinx" writes one user on X; "poetic justice", says another on Facebook. The curse goes so far that one Ukrainian news source reported on a poll which indicated a three per cent drop in support for Orbán’s party after Vance’s visit.

According to many on social media, the ‘Vance curse’ started almost a year ago when Pope Francis passed on the 21 April 2025, a day after Vance arrived in the Vatican to visit him on Easter Sunday.

The second event in the sequence occurred when Vance travelled to Pakistan to lead U.S negotiations with Iran on Saturday (11 April). After 21 hours of talking, Vance confirmed that no agreement had been met, offering the public minimal peace: “we weren’t able to make any headway”, he announced.





Trump was reportedly ‘frustrated’ with Vance’s failure, despite Vance promising the outcome (or lack thereof) was “bad news for Iran, much more than it’s bad news for the United States.”

Vance’s most recent disappointment comes shortly after as yesterday saw the end of a 16-year Trump-allied Government in Hungary. Last week, the vice president and wife Usha flew to Budapest to support the campaign of Viktor Orban, the first top-level U.S. visit to the country in 20 years.

During his time there, Vance gave Orbán his personal endorsement, supposedly a final attempt at rallying behind the leader as polls continuously predicted the end of his government.

"Man's got a streak", one X user joked.

While in Budapest, Vance lashed out against Europe, accusing the EU of ‘foreign election interference’ because they ‘hate’ the right-wing leader. Meanwhile, the US has been repeatedly accused of being involved in the Hungarian election, unhelped by Vance’s visit. However, Vance claimed this idea was ‘deeply ironic’ and didn’t count as foreign interference.

The US did agree in the lead up to the election that even if Orbán doesn’t win, they’re prepared to collaborate with whoever the new President may be.

The new president Magyar is leader of centre-right Tisza party, who won two-thirds majority yesterday. While some X users were belittling Vance, many were showing the extensive relief Hungarian residents were feeling. Many videos on X, some with nearly a million views , show residents filling the streets, waving flags, singing and celebrating late into the night as the far right rule finally ends.

‘We made history!’ announced Magyar on his X account, alongside a montage of supporters commemorating the emotional victory.

You should also read...

'Looking for a heavy-set gentleman': Trump runs out of things to mock as he pokes fun at JD Vance weight loss

Republican senator ridiculed as he suggests Orbán should be offered US asylum after Hungary election defeat

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter