The late Pope Francis made headlines for skipping an official meeting with US vice president JD Vance in one of his final acts before his passing. Now, his successor Pope Leo – who has been critical of the Trump administration’s anti-immigration stance in the past, and has gone viral for appearing to ‘shoo’ Vance and his wife away last year – has been praised for sharing an anti-war message on Sunday which one social media user claimed was a “subtweet” at the VP.

Of course, the war in Iran – sparked by military action taken by the US and Israel - continues, and according to reporting from The Guardian earlier this month, the Military Religious Freedom Foundation has said it has received complaints about US military commanders using “extremist Christian rhetoric” to justify their involvement in the war.

As for Pope Leo, the Associated Press reports that the papal said during a Palm Sunday Mass: “Brothers and sisters, this is our God: Jesus, King of Peace, who rejects war, whom no one can use to justify war.

“He does not listen to the prayers of those who wage war, but rejects them.”

And it’s left people wondering how certain world leaders might react to such remarks:

“Bro is about to beef with da Pope next here we go,” tweeted one account, seemingly referencing US president Donald Trump:

Another asked: “How will that sit with Hegseth, Vance and the Neo Christians?”

And a third wrote: “The Pope just constantly subtweeting JD Vance”:

Awkward.

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