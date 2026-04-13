US president Donald Trump’s unprecedented beef with the Vatican shows no sign of stopping as he penned a lengthy anti- Pope Leo post on Truth Social.

Amid the Iran war, started by Trump in collaboration with Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu, Chicago-born Pope Leo XIV appeared to subtly shade the Trump administration , saying: “He does not listen to the prayers of those who wage war, but rejects them.”

His anti-war message appears to have very much got to Trump as he shared a long rant hitting out at the “very liberal” Pope, calling him “weak” and “terrible”.

“Pope Leo is WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy,” Trump began. “I like his brother Louis much better than I like him, because Louis is all MAGA. He gets it, and Leo doesn’t!”

Trump later told reporters, “He’s a very liberal person, and he’s a man who doesn’t believe in stopping crime, he’s a man who doesn’t believe we should be toying with a country that wants a nuclear weapon so they can blow up the world”.

The post left people reeling over Trump calling the Pope “weak on crime”, with someone suggesting it’s “the funniest thing he’s ever said”.

Another person said: “‘Pope Leo is WEAK on crime’ is going to be bouncing around my brain for the rest of my life.”

“Talking about the pope like he’s a Democratic senate candidate in Iowa,” another said.

One person wrote: “‘Pope Leo is weak on crime’ is a legendary phrase. Might be his best honestly. I’ll be giggling about it for weeks.”

“‘Pope Leo is weak on crime!’ is easily a top 5 Trump tweet. Might be a top two if he had kept it short and sweet,” argued another.

Someone else pointed out: “Can we take a step back and realize how insane it is that the President of the United States is beefing with the Pope.”

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