Robert De Niro censored during epic Trump rant on The View

Robert De Niro had parts of his rant against Donald Trump censored while speaking out against the former president on The View.

The legendary actor urged people to take the threat of Trump seriously and consider the very real possibility that the “crazy” 77-year-old could be in the White House after the forthcoming election – as well as comparing him to Hitler and Mussolini.

"I don't understand why people are not taking him seriously, because you read about it historically in other countries that they didn't take the people seriously. I think of Hitler [and] Mussolini," De Niro said, speaking on the show.

"Who does not think that this guy is going to do exactly what he says he's going to do. He's done it already," the actor added.

He then said "pardon my French", before being bleeped by the producers of the show while considering the impact his re-election would have on the US.

The View

De Niro went on to say that his followers continue to embrace his "anger and hate, because that's what he's about”.

“I see what a hateful, mean-spirited awful thing he is," the actor added, considering his behaviour.

"He projects what he's saying. It's what he wants, what he envisions the world to be, which is chaos and craziness, total craziness.”

It’s not the first time De Niro has hit out at Trump. Back in 2023, De Niro criticised the former president at an awards ceremony.

Hitting back at the actor on Truth Social, Trump said: “De Niro should focus on his life, which is a mess, rather than the lives of others. He has become a total loser, as the World watches, waits, and laughs!”

