Awkward moment Robert De Niro messes up speech attacking Donald Trump

Robert De Niro was left frustrated during the Gotham Awards last night (27 November), when his speech criticising Donald Trump was allegedly edited 'behind his back'.

The actor appeared to struggle with reading, before confronting the issue.

"I’m going to go back. I’m sorry. Ok, there was a mistake in this. I’ll keep going. Just keep scrolling", he noted, tripping over his words.

"The beginning of my speech was edited, cut out, and I didn’t know about it. And I want to read it."

