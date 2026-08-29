Stephen King hits out at Donald Trump over Lake Ontario name change

You can always count on Stephen King to call out Donald Trump’s childish behaviour, and this time the celebrated writer has hit out at the president’s ridiculous renaming of Lake Ontario.

In case you missed it, Trump changed Lake Ontario to Lake America via an executive order this week after floating the idea on Truth Social .

Lake Ontario has the US-Canada border running right through its middle, with New York to the south of it and Ontario to the north of it.

It’s the second heavily criticised name change of a body of water after previously suggesting the Gulf of Mexico should be renamed the ‘Gulf of America’ .

Trump said the then proposed change was because “we don’t expect to be doing much business with Ontario any longer”, amid a bitter trade war between America and Canada which saw the latter introduce retaliatory tariffs on US steel and aluminium.

The executive order, titled ‘Honoring the American history of the Great Lakes and renaming Lake Ontario as Lake America’, reads: “Without the security and investment provided by the United States, this freshwater system would not be open for shipping, recreation, and responsible use to the same extent as it is today.”

King, a frequently outspoken critic of Trump’s, was among many people who criticised the name change on social media.

Writing on social media, King hit out at Trump’s ongoing trade war with Canada, as well as the name change – he also referenced the name change of Twitter to X.

“F*** Trump and f*** his tariffs. You don't act like this to your friends,” he said.

“Also f*** your Lake America. This is Twitter and that lake is Ontario,” King wrote.

King also recently posted to mark 900 days remaining of Trump’s presidency, calling for the US to start “repairing the damage he’s done”.

Stephen King is one of Donald Trump’s most high-profile critics . He previously hit out at the president’s crypto earnings , as well as posting creepy AI-generated images of Trump as a taco, in reference to the president getting the nickname ' Taco Trump' , to constantly posting jibes at the president.

Why not read…

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.