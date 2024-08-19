Donald Trump fooled by AI images of Taylor Swift fans supporting him

Donald Trump has seemingly turned to artificial intelligence to suggest Taylor Swift fans are supporters of his, a day before Kamala Harris' Democratic National Convention.

On Sunday, the former president turned to his Truth Social platform with a string of screenshots showing 'Swift fans' dressed in t-shirts reading: "Swifties For Trump".

Above the images, he wrote: "I accept!"

The series of snaps was a mix of AI-generated images and one realistic image with a woman wearing a similar shirt. It also featured an AI-generated poster of the star in an Uncle Sam outfit encouraging people to vote for Trump in the US election in November.

The 'Bad Blood' singer has not publicly endorsed any candidate at the time of writing, but she did back Joe Biden in 2020.

Trump also went on to share a video of a woman saying she "never thought she'd see the day the Swifties were rallying for Trump."

Despite not sharing evidence of the "Swifties waking up," she suggested there was a correlation between the terror plot that led Swift to cancel her Vienna shows and her unfounded beliefs that "if Trump was in office, this would have never, ever happened."

That said, it comes after speculation Swift or Beyonce is set to head to Chicago for the Democratic convention from Monday 19 August to Thursday 22 August.

According to CNN, finer details are being finalised while rumours of who will be performing took over social media. However, Swift and Beyonce's reps did not respond when approached for comment.

Swift is currently in London as a part of her Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium on Monday and Tuesday.

