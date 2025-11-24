Reason DOGE quietly got disbanded finally uncovered and it couldn't be more ironic

The Donald Trump administration quietly shut down the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), and everyone is saying the same thing now that the reason has been uncovered.

DOGE gained widespread notoriety when billionaire and Trump’s crony Elon Musk was dubbed “First Buddy” and made the head of the new government department .

It was established shortly after Trump took office in January with a reported goal of saving the government and the taxpayers’ money, but instead it was mired with controversy .

The initiative was slammed for heavy-handedly cutting government jobs and USAID, and threatening federal employees’ jobs if they didn’t provide “approx 5 bullets of what you accomplished last week”. It was also accused of not achieving what it set out to do – save money.

Now, it seems the DOGE experiment has come to a quiet end, fizzling out with eight months still remaining on its contract.

The quiet closing of DOGE was confirmed by the Office of Personnel Management Director Scott Kupor, who stated, “That doesn’t exist”, and added that DOGE is no longer a “centralized entity”.

Responding to a news article suggesting the department was shut down in an “apparent cost-saving measure”, many people had comments.

“Irony is dead,” one person wrote about the news.

Another said: “I swear the jokes write themselves.”

Someone else wrote: “Department of Government Efficiency eliminates itself to increase efficiency!”

“Poetry,” wrote another.

