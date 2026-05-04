The latest polling numbers are in for Donald Trump and his second term – and they don't make for good reading for the president.

Sunday’s Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll shows Trump being hammered on the economy and other key issues.

A total of 66 percent disapprove of his handling of the Iran war compared to 33 percent who approve. However, even more damning was Trump’s approval rating on the cost of living.

A huge 76 percent of Americans disapprove of how he has dealt with rising prices, compared to 23 percent who have approved.

Around 72 percent disapprove of how he has handled inflation, roughly 65 percent disapprove of how he has handled the economy and 61 percent disapprove of his tax plan.

While Trump might get his press secretary Karoline Leavitt to simply deny it , Trump continues to be criticised over rising gas prices in the US.

Gavin Newsom recently hit out at the president on X/Twitter and stated that the war in Iran had “driven U.S. gas prices up 44% to a four-year high".

According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), the average price of one gallon of gasoline in the United States has reached $4.30 - up from less than $3 before the war began.

“The gas will go down as soon as the war is over. It will drop like a rock. There’s so much of it. It’s all over the place, sitting all over the oceans of the world, and it’ll go down,” Trump said Friday at the White House.

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