Trump slammed as he makes question about slain National Guard’s funeral about himself

Donald Trump has sparked fresh outrage after saying he "hadn't thought about" attending the funeral of Sarah Beckstrom, a 20-year-old member of the West Virginia National Guard, killed in a Washington DC shooting, before immediately shifting to brag about his election margins in West Virginia.

"It's certainly something I could conceive of...I love West Virginia, I won West Virginia by one of the biggest margins", he added.

Supporters say acknowledging the fallen guard member shows respect, but many on social media called the pivot “disrespectful” and inappropriate.

It comes as the tragedy has sparked a fierce debate over immigration policy and the controversial deployment of National Guard troops on U.S. streets.

