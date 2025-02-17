Donald Trump's birthday could become a public holiday - yes, really

It’s almost a month since Donald Trump was inaugurated as US president for the second time, and Republican members of Congress are already coming up with bizarre resolutions and bills to benefit the convicted felon during his time in office – including amending the US constitution to allow Trump to seek a third presidential term (proposed by Tennessee representative Andy Ogles), and now, making 14 June a public holiday in honour of Trump’s birthday.

Yes, really.

The bill, introduced on Valentine’s Day (how fitting), is the brainchild of New York representative Claudia Tenney, and looks to amend title five of the US Code to “designate Trump’s Birthday and Flag Day as a legal public holiday”.

Flag Day, already held on 14 June, marks the date in 1777 when the stars and stripes were adopted as the official flag of the USA.

In a press release on Friday, Tenney claimed “no modern president has been more pivotal for our country” than Trump, whose “impact on the nation is undeniable”.

She continued: “As both our 45th and 47th President, he is the most consequential President in modern American history, leading our country at a time of great international and domestic turmoil.

“Just as George Washington’s Birthday is codified as a federal holiday, this bill will add Trump’s Birthday to this list, recognizing him as the founder of America’s Golden Age.

“By designating Trump’s Birthday and Flag Day as a federal holiday, we can ensure President Trump’s contributions to American greatness and the importance of the American Flag are forever enshrined into law.”

Trump critics have since claimed Tenney’s bill is evidence that the businessman’s supporter base is a “cult”:

Elsewhere, in what is becoming the go-to critique of Trump’s administration and the Republican Party, another Twitter/X user asked how much such a holiday would cost American taxpayers:

And that’s not all, as alongside being the day she brought forward her bill, Valentine’s Day also saw Tenney create a number of Trump-themed graphics for the annual celebration of love, including one of Trump with the text “I’d executive order you”, and another featuring Doge boss and Twitter/X owner Elon Musk which asks, “are you a corrupt federal agency… because I’m checking you out”.

Good lord…

It comes as social media users have been left wondering where on earth was DOGE when Trump flew Air Force One over the Daytona 500 on Sunday.

