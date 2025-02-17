As Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency or ‘DOGE’ calls on the general public for help identifying government waste, social media users have been left wondering where on earth was DOGE when Donald Trump flew Air Force One over the Daytona 500 on Sunday, and had the presidential limousine known as The Beast do a lap of the circuit.

The US president’s Truth Social account shared a number of clips from the Republican’s time at the Florida racecourse, including of the view from inside the presidential aircraft as it cruised over the site, and an interview with Fox in which he said the driver of The Beast is going to be “going quite quickly” on the track.

It’s a racecourse, Donald.

In an official statement ahead of his visit to the Daytona 500, Trump said he was ‘looking forward’ to “joining tens of thousands of American Patriots” at Daytona Beach.

“This iconic race showcases the fastest, most fearless drivers in motorsports, who represent our Nation’s love of tradition, competition, and automotive innovation.

“The Daytona 500 brings together people from all walks of life - from lifelong racing fans to first-time spectators - they all join in celebrating a shared passion for speed, adrenaline, and the thrill of the race.

“From the roar of the engines on the track to the echo of ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ soaring through the stands, the Daytona 500 is a timeless tribute to the speed, strength, and unyielding spirit that make America great. That spirit is what will fuel America’s Golden Age, and if we harness it, the future is truly ours,” he said.

However, Twitter/X users noted Trump ended up leaving the Daytona 500 before the race was over, prompting them to ask DOGE how much the “photo opp” cost the American taxpayer:

Democrat and political commentator Harry Sisson branded Trump’s stunts “pure hypocrisy”:

And Republicans Against Trump condemned what it called “another self-serving trip” from the US president:

Earlier this month, Trump attended the Super Bowl LIX game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, only to leave that event early as well.

A White House spokesperson told The Independent that Trump had always planned to leave the Super Bowl before its conclusion, sharing his schedule which had him down to exit the Caesars Superdome at 8:05pm.

Meanwhile DOGE, headed up by Twitter/X owner Musk, has begun mass layoffs of federal workers, including special education specialists and those working on cancer treatment.

The department has already attracted controversy over alleged racist tweets from a DOGE employee, and continues to face a number of legal challenges – including one from a group of 14 US states.

“[Trump has] delegated virtually unchecked authority to Mr Musk without proper legal authorization from Congress, and without meaningful supervision of his activities.

“As a result, [Musk] has transformed a minor position that was formerly responsible for managing government websites into a designated agent of chaos without limitation and in violation of the separation of powers,” the suit argues.

Meanwhile, Trump's second go at being the US president has gone exactly as you'd expect. So far, he's been left babysitting Elon Musk's four-year-old in the Oval Office, failed to answer how he'll bring grocery prices down for Americans, and changed the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.

