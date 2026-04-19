Trump is now boasting about being able to sign his own name

Donald Trump isn’t afraid of bragging about his own achievements, but boasting about being able to sign his own name? That’s a new one on us.

It came during a Saturday morning event in the Oval Office, where he signed an executive order to “accelerate medical treatments for serious mental illness,” including the therapeutic benefits of LSD, psilocybin, ecstasy, and other psychedelics.

Trump even joked about wanting to take a psychedelic during a White House event touting the benefits of the drugs.

Joe Rogan was also in attendance at the meeting, after he previously advocated for the treatments on his podcast.

However, it was the physical act of signing of the executive order itself which caused a surprising amount of reaction.

After signing it, Trump turned round to the crowd gathered in the Oval Office and bragged about his own signature.

"That's a good one... you think Biden can do that? He can't,” Trump said.

Critics on social media were quick to react and point out that signing a piece of paper isn’t normally something the president should brag about or see as an achievement in itself.

"Oh my god, we have a president who is boasting about being able to sign his name, and the jerks around him applaud!" one wrote.



"Imagine being Rogan and having to pretend to be impressed by an old man signing his own name," one wrote.

Another called him an "overgrown toddler".



"Trump signs a document, brags about how beautiful his signature is, mocks Biden, everyone applauds. The story of a presidency in a few seconds," one more said.

It comes just hours after Trump faced derision on social media after claiming that he’s “ended 10 wars” during his time as president.

Trump claiming he’s ended wars isn’t a new phenomenon. However, claiming he ended the war in Iran has come in for strong criticism online, given that the US itself launched attacks on Iran in a coordinated attack with Israel in April.

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