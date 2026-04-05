Donald Trump's long list of cuts to fund the military is met with outrage

US president Donald Trump’s administration unveiled its budget for the 2027 fiscal year on Friday (3 April), but social media users aren’t happy with the cuts being made to allow for spending £1.5 trillion on defense spending.

It’s subject to approval by Congress, of course, but in a foreword to the document, budget director Russell Vought said Trump “promised to reinvest in America’s national security infrastructure, to make sure our Nation is safe in a dangerous world”.

“The 2027 Budget upholds this promise and would ensure that the United States continues to maintain the world’s most powerful and capable military,” he wrote.

At the same time, the budget cancels what the administration considers to be “wasteful” programs from the Economic Development Administration (EDA) which “operate as spending earmarks for political pet projects and subsidies for leftist ideologues who promote ‘racial equity’ and the Green New Scam”.

Similarly, cuts are proposed for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), which the Trump administration claims “funded efforts to radicalise students against markets, promote DEI [diversity, equity and inclusion] and spread baseless environmental alarm”, and for the National Institutes of Standards and Technology (NIST), which it says has “funded awards for the development of curricula that advance a radical climate agenda”.

And after the news organisation Headquarters shared a long list of cuts proposed by the Trump administration to fund the $1.5 trillion defense budget, X/Twitter users have been left shocked:

Texas Democratic candidate Sara McGee wrote: “I simply cannot wrap my head around this level of political suicide without thinking that there are some sinister things planned for the November elections”:

Illinois governor JB Pritzker said the list “should make every American furious”:

And Happy Days actor Henry Winkler sarcastically tweeted: “AMERICA FIRST”:

The 2027 budget comes after Trump told a private White House event on Wednesday (1 April) that the government is “fighting wars” and “can’t take care of day care”.

“It’s not possible for us to take care of day care, Medicaid, Medicare – all these individual things.

“They can do it on a state basis. You can’t do it on a federal,” he said.

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