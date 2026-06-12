Donald Trump's power tested in fierce New York Republican primary battle

A Republican primary in upstate New York is becoming a stark illustration of Donald Trump’s enduring influence, as a political newcomer’s extreme devotion to the Republican leader clashes with a more traditional conservative candidate. Anthony Constantino, vying for the June 23 Republican primary to succeed Rep. Elise Stefanik, has taken his allegiance to an unprecedented level.

Mr Constantino, who owns a successful sticker business in Amsterdam, boasts a giant "Vote for Trump" sign atop his premises. His dedication extends to a hip-hop album titled "Thank you President Trump" and gifting Trump a large bronze statue of himself last year at his West Palm Beach golf course.

Despite these antics failing to win over local party officials, who largely back his opponent, state Assembly Member Robert Smullen, Mr Constantino has secured the endorsement of Donald Trump himself. "Anthony is strongly supported by many of the most Highly Respected MAGA Warriors in our Movement, including Mayor Rudy Giuliani and Roger Stone!" Trump wrote, adding: "The sign is still there!"

This contest between Mr Constantino, a brash MAGA disciple, and Mr Smullen, a former U.S. Marine Corps colonel, represents another test of Trump's sway within the Republican party, particularly in this solid-red 21st Congressional District. Mr Constantino has relentlessly attacked Mr Smullen, labelling him a "Trump hater" and using the derisive nickname "Slimebob." He has also openly criticised the state’s Republican leadership.

"The New York GOP is a failing establishment, it’s a losing establishment," Mr Constantino said in an interview. "They reject outsiders. This happened with Donald Trump. The Republican Party tried to keep Donald Trump out, as well, because they knew he was going to reform things."





Anthony Constantino, a Republican candidate for Congress, stands next to the large "Vote for Trump" AP/Michael Hall

Mr Smullen, in contrast, presents himself as the experienced choice, highlighting his time in the state Legislature, military service, and his own connections to Trump. "I think I directly represent the vast majority of the people in this district, their values, what they think about issues," he stated.

The largely rural district, sprawling across New York’s northern tip and encompassing the Adirondack Mountains, Fort Drum, and numerous small communities, is staunchly Republican. Registered Republicans outnumber Democrats significantly, and voters tend to be older and white, including many prison guards, police officers, farmers, and devoutly religious individuals, according to Jack McGuire, an associate professor of politics at the State University of New York at Potsdam. "It’s not your country club Republican party," he observed.

The seat became open after Elise Stefanik announced she would not seek re-election to the House, having previously suspended her campaign for governor due to a lack of full support from Trump.

Mr Smullen is running a traditional campaign, engaging with voters at community events. He emphasises a 24-year military career, including three tours of Afghanistan, and his seven years in the state Legislature. He also points to his 2018 appointment by Trump to the White House Fellows programme and attendance at both Trump’s inaugurations, countering Mr Constantino’s attempts to claim sole Trump loyalty.

"The idea that I have never been a supporter of President Donald Trump is a lie, it really is," Mr Smullen argued during a debate. "And what's happening here is that if you say it long enough and if you say it hard enough then it's going to be true. But it's not true."

Local GOP officials, committees, and the state Republicans’ chair all back Mr Smullen, as does the state Conservative Party, ensuring him a general election ballot line regardless of the primary outcome. Matt Capano, a hardware store owner in Gloversville, praised Mr Smullen’s experience, stating he had to "give him a lot of credit."

Mr Constantino, who made his fortune with Sticker Mule, is the more flamboyant candidate, forcing his opponent to adapt. Mr Smullen’s campaign launched a website attacking Mr Constantino, notably for his past registration as a Democrat. "I am the conservative Republican in this race," Mr Smullen asserted at the debate.

Mr Constantino defended his past Democratic registration as a move to vote for a childhood friend, while maintaining he is a "lifelong conservative." He quickly redirected the conversation back to Trump. "I've always had his back through the whole thing," he said of Trump. "In fact, in 2020, when he nicely exited the White House and a terrible person named Joe Biden entered, I went and I supported the president quietly by buying a Mar-a-Lago membership."