MTG slams White House over 'weird' and 'embarrassing' cartoon post

Former congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has slammed the White House and Trump administration for posting a bizarre cartoon while Americans suffer real-world problems.

This Trump administration has been levelled with accusations that it is the most “unserious” in US history thanks to its near-constent meme posting via official social media channels.

“Hop in... best dimension yet”, one recent post was captioned. Alongside it was a cartoon video clip that showed UFOs flying over the White House, JD Vance gleefully chasing Trump down the West Wing Colonnade, border czar Tom Homan arresting an actual alien, Democrat Chuck Schumer removing his face to reveal he’s a robot, and other frankly bizarre scenarios.

While the official White House X/Twitter bio references the alleged “golden age” America is currently in, the content spewing out has been skewered as “weird embarrassing crap” by MTG.

The former Trump-ally turned critic over the government’s shocking handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files, wrote: “People can’t afford gas, groceries, rent, and healthcare and this is the weird embarrassing crap the official White House account is putting out.”

And she’s far from the only one who is sick of such posts from the government.

“Does this account ever post anything besides random AI slop? Like shouldn’t the literal White House have actual things to say sometimes?” someone asked.

Another said: “Wtf… we just want health care and not whatever the hell this is.”

Someone else asked: “What in the third world banana republic propaganda is this f**king s**t?”

“Strait’s still closed btw,” another wrote, referring to the conflict over the Strait of Hormuz in Iran which has sent the price of fuel soaring.

One person argued: “The White House account has completed its transition from press office to a 14-year-old’s YouTube channel circa 2011.”

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