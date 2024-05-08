Former US president Donald Trump has already done a lot to cheese off Judge Juan Merchan, the New York judge overseeing his hush money criminal trial, in recent weeks – namely breaching multiple gag orders to the extent he has been threatened with jail instead of yet another fine.

And now, he could face further punishment after the court allowed him to have a day away from the courtroom to attend the graduation of his youngest son Barron next Friday, only for him to be booked to show up at a fundraising dinner in Minnesota that evening.

Despite Trump previously warning he was “never coming back” to the US state if it voted for current president Joe Biden in 2020 - which it did – the chairman of the Minnesota Republican Party, David Hann, said in a statement: “We are thrilled to welcome President Trump back to Minnesota. I can think of no one more fitting to join us this year than President Trump.”

If we’re talking logistics, then Barron’s graduation ceremony at Oxbridge Academy, on Florida’s West Palm Beach, is scheduled to start from 10am ET.

Trump then has a three hour and 45 minutes or so flight ahead of him to get him to Saint Paul, though it’s not clear when the fundraising dinner will get underway.

The Minnesota Republican Party has been approached by indy100 for comment.

Regardless of just how tight for time Trump will be next Friday, social media users have ridiculed the politician’s actions and questioned whether Judge Merchan will intervene:





























The potential diary clash isn’t the only headache Trump has suffered this week, as votes for the Republican primary in Indiana showed the former Apprentice star lost almost 22 per cent of the vote to former South Carolina governor, Nikki Haley.

It’s embarrassing for Trump, because Haley pulled out of the contest, and made him the presumptive presidential nominee for the Republican Party, more than two months ago.

Ouch.

