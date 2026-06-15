Trump criticised for crypto coin push during UFC Freedom 250 event

The pushback over the UFC Freedom 250 event held at the White House on Sunday is showing no signs of going away, as US president Donald Trump has been criticised for using the fights to promote his cryptocurrency.

Live coverage of the event on Paramount+ revealed that fighters would be paid a $250,000 performance fee in USD1 – a cryptocurrency issued by the Trump-backed World Liberty Financial – and California governor Gavin Newsom was among those who called out Trump’s self-promotion through Freedom 250.

Writing on X/Twitter, he said: “The White House was built to serve the American people.

“Tonight it was used to promote a company the President owns stock in, sell subscriptions, promote corporate sponsors, push Trump crypto, and enrich the President and his family.

“The founders warned us about kings enriching themselves from public office.

“They did not fight a revolution for this.”

Podcaster EckhartsLadder tweeted: “It’s actually insane that there is a fight at the White House with the president’s best friend and Trump’s allowed to advertise Trump Coins and his Crypto. I don’t know exactly what law would prevent it I just assumed there would be one lmao”:

It’s just one of many controversies surrounding the UFC Freedom 250 event, which also saw Trump seemingly ‘fall asleep’ during the fight he promoted, one fighter brand former first lady Michelle Obama a man, and stunt performers ride motorcycles over the south lawn of the White House hours before the fights took place.

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