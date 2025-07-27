US president Donald Trump really doesn’t want Americans – and, indeed, the whole world – to talk about his administration’s handling of files relating to disgraced financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, to the extent that he’s now being accused of trying many different things to “distract” people from the controversy.

As a reminder, Trump’s attorney general Pam Bondi told Fox News in February that Epstein’s “client list” was on her desk to “review”, only for the Department of Justice (DOJ) to say in a memo published by Axios on 6 July that there is “no incriminating ‘client list’”.

Days later, on 8 July, Trump expressed disbelief that “people are still talking about this creep” during a cabinet meeting.

He told a reporter: “Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein? This guy’s been talked about for years.

“Are people still talking about this guy? This creep? That is unbelievable.”

Then, on 12 July, Trump went onto Truth Social to take aim at his own supporters for their fury over his administration’s handling of the situation, and their calls for Bondi’s resignation.

“What’s going on with my ‘boys’ and, in some cases, ‘gals?’ They’re all going after Attorney General Pam Bondi, who is doing a FANTASTIC JOB!

“We have a PERFECT Administration, THE TALK OF THE WORLD, and ‘selfish people’ are trying to hurt it, all over a guy who never dies, Jeffrey Epstein. For years, it’s Epstein, over and over again.”

He then claimed – without evidence – that the Epstein files were “written” and “created” by the likes of Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden’s administration.

Trump concluded: “One year ago our Country was DEAD, now it’s the ‘HOTTEST’ Country anywhere in the World. Let’s keep it that way, and not waste Time and Energy on Jeffrey Epstein, somebody that nobody cares about.”

On 17 July, Bondi was ordered by Trump to seek a court’s permission to release grand jury transcripts in Epstein’s case, though these are only a small part of the thousands of documents relating to the sex offender, and so supporters weren’t satisfied.

That came on the same day that The Wall Street Journal claimed Trump sent a bawdy greeting, featuring a hand-drawn image of a naked woman, to celebrate Epstein’s 50th birthday.

The letter from Trump is reported to conclude with the words: “Happy Birthday – and may every day be another wonderful secret.”

Trump filed a $10 billion defamation lawsuit against media mogul Rupert Murdoch and the WSJ’s parent companies in response.

The Journal also reported that the president was told back in May that his name appeared in the Epstein files.

Now, there’s question marks over whether Trump will pardon disgraced socialite and former girlfriend to Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, as she was reportedly granted limited immunity to talk about her ex-boyfriend with deputy attorney general Todd Blanche.

And while revelations keep coming out about the documents, Trump has turned his attention to other issues, which critics believe is his way of distracting everyone from the story and his former friendship with the sex offender.

We’ve rounded them all up for you below…

Threatening to revoke Rosie O’Donnell’s citizenship

On 12 July, Trump wrote on Truth Social that the comedian and former talk show host is “not in the best interests of our Great Country”, and therefore he is “giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship”.

Despite not having the power to do such a thing, he continued: “She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her.”

O’Donnell clapped back by calling Trump “King Joffrey with a tangerine spray tan”, referencing a widely disliked character from Game of Thrones.

Persuading Coca Cola to use cane sugar in its drinks

Trump’s love of Diet Coke is well-documented, and on 17 July, the US president made headlines when he announced that Coca Cola would be using cane sugar in its drinks in the US, rather than the high-fructose corn syrup used at the moment.

“This will be a very good move by them – You’ll see. It’s just better,” he wrote on Truth Social.

California governor Gavin Newsom was among those who considered this announcement a distraction from criticism over the Epstein files, jokingly tweeting that he had now “totally forgotten” about them.

Calling on the Washington Commanders to revert back to their “offensive” former name

On 20 July, Trump penned a number of social media posts expressing his desire to see the American football team the Washington Commanders change their name back to the ‘Washington Redskins’ – ‘redskins’ being an “offensive” and “insulting” slur for Native Americans.

The team changed their name to the “Washington Football Team” in 2020, before rebranding as the Washington Commanders in 2022.

The US president wrote: “The Washington ‘Whatever’s’ should IMMEDIATELY change their name back to the Washington Redskins Football Team. There is a big clamoring for this.

“Our great Indian people, in massive numbers, want this to happen. Their heritage and prestige is systematically being taken away from them.

“Times are different now than they were three or four years ago. We are a Country of passion and common sense. OWNERS, GET IT DONE!!!”

Sharing an AI video of Obama being arrested

We’re not joking.

On 21 July, the US president posted an AI video of FBI agents arresting Obama in the Oval Office, along with the text “no one is above the law”.

Republicans Against Trump shared the video and commented: “Anything to distract from the Epstein files.”

Going after Kamala Harris, Oprah Winfrey and Beyoncé

Trump’s most recent attempt was on Sunday morning, when he called for the prosecution of former vice president Kamala Harris, pop superstar Beyoncé and broadcasters Oprah Winfrey and Rev Al Sharpton over Democrat endorsements during last year’s presidential election campaign.

In another baseless claim from the president, Trump claimed these individuals were paid by the Democratic campaign for their endorsements – but there’s no evidence that that happened.

One Twitter/X user described it as the “most pathetic” thing Trump’s tried in order to move things on from the Epstein files.

And with the fallout over the Epstein files showing no signs of going away, who knows what Trump will say and do next to try and change the subject…

