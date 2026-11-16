Dana White just claimed you’ll ‘never see him involved in politics’

Dana White, the UFC CEO who was recently floated as the next White House press secretary by US president Donald Trump as a joke, has now told Fox News’ Lara Trump in an interview that we will “never see me involved in politics”, despite evidence existing to the contrary.

As a reminder, White found himself standing behind the lectern in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House last week, after Trump had taken to his Truth Social platform and claimed he had offered the “violent Fighter and Warrior” the job.

White subsequently turned down the offer.

And now, speaking to Ms Trump after she asked about what’s coming up for UFC, he said: “You’ll never see me involved in politics. I want nothing to do with politics.

“I’m always focused on what’s next with my business.”

Except on X/Twitter, both a Community Note and users in the comments pointed out that White attended and spoke at the Republican National Convention in 2016, 2020 and 2024:

“Maybe he should stop speaking at republicans conventions [sic] then,” once account suggested:

Freelance politics and culture writer Nick Field said: “He’s spoken at the last three Republican National Conventions!”:

“As hard as these guys try now and into the future, they will never get the stink of Trump off them,” commented Ron Filipkowski of MeidasTouch:

Journalist Molly Jong-Fast wrote: “You don’t get to put Pandora back in the box cause your team lost”:

And another tweeted: “You know a blue wave has hit when a man who spoke at the 2016, 2020, and 2024 Republican National Conventions, and even held a joint press conference with Trump, now describes himself as apolitical”:

Oops.

White’s latest remarks echo those made by him in November 2024, when he told the New Yorker he was “never f***ing doing this again” after speaking at three major events during that year’s election cycle.

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