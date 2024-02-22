Trump's gold sneakers are being sold for a staggering amount on eBay

Donald Trump's $399 golden sneakers are being resold on eBay for a staggering $450,000.

The shoes, called the "Never Surrender High Tops", have sold out on the GetTrumpSneakers.com website, but that's not stopped Trump supporters from trying to get their hands on them.

The sneakers were revealed at Sneaker Con in Philadelphia after a New York judger ordered the former president to pay $355 million in penalties after he was found liable for business fraud.

A quick search of the sneakers on eBay and the shoes are being sold for anywhere between $600 to $33,800. Pairs have already been sold for upwards of $7,000. According to Newsweek, one pair sold for more than $450,000.

As Trump promoted the shoes at Sneaker Con he was met with boos and chants of "Let's go Biden". Trump's reaction was to say: "There's a lot of emotion in this room."

Campaign spokesperson for Joe Biden, Michael Tyler, told CNN that Trump's sneakers were "the closest he'll get to any Air Force Ones ever again for the rest of his life."

Calculations by Newsweek have shown that Trump needs to sell roughly 889,725 pairs of the golden sneakers if he wants to pay off the $355 million penalty.

In the verdict, Trump's adult sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, were ordered to pay $4 million each and were barred from doing business in New York for over two years. Trump himself cannot take out bank loans in New York and is banned from serving as a company director for three years.

Trump's legal team have indicated they will be appealing the judge's ruling.

On the sneakers website, it states the products are "not political and has nothing to do with any political campaign". Despite this claim that site is also selling perfume and cologne called "Victory 47", referencing if Trump wins the 2024 election he will become the 47th president.

