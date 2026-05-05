Donald Trump's Republican grip faces crucial test in key primary elections

A series of crucial primary and special elections across Indiana, Ohio, and Michigan this week will serve as a significant barometer of Donald Trump's enduring influence within the Republican Party and the broader political landscape. These contests offer key insights into the GOP's direction and the momentum of both major parties ahead of the November midterms.

Donald Trump's campaign to exert control over the Republican Party faces a key test in Indiana this Tuesday, as seven state senators confront primary challengers backed by the Republican figure. These senators drew Mr Trump's ire by opposing his plan to redraw congressional district boundaries, a move intended to secure more seats for the party in the US House. Groups allied with Mr Trump have poured millions into advertising, an extraordinary level of spending and attention for typically low-profile races.

The outcomes will gauge Mr Trump's continued grip over his party, particularly as Republicans grow increasingly anxious about the upcoming midterm elections. The results will signal to Republicans nationwide the potential cost of distancing themselves from Mr Trump, even as his popularity shows signs of waning. It will also demonstrate whether Mr Trump can still credibly threaten consequences for those who cross him. All targeted state senators represent districts that Mr Trump carried in 2024, mostly by margins of 20 percentage points or more. Key districts to watch include 1, 11, 19, 21, 23, 38, and 41.

Former Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown speaks to supporters during a campaign event ahead of primary elections at the Paladin Brewery in Austintown, Ohio AP Photo/Phil Long)

In neighbouring Ohio, primaries for the US Senate and governorship are set to finalise candidates for two nationally significant contests. While Ohio has become increasingly conservative, Democrats believe their path to regaining a US Senate majority runs through the state. They are pinning their hopes on former Senator Sherrod Brown, who lost Ohio's other Senate seat to Bernie Moreno in 2024. Mr Brown is expected to face Republican Jon Husted, who was appointed last year to fill the vacancy created when JD Vance vacated his Senate seat. This race is a special election to complete the remaining two years of Mr Vance's term.

For the gubernatorial campaign, Republican Vivek Ramaswamy has leveraged his national recognition, tech industry connections, and alliance with Mr Trump to achieve record fundraising. He has largely overlooked Republican rival Casey Putsch, focusing his rallies and television advertisements on the general election. Mr Putsch, an engineer and vehicle designer who calls himself "The Car Guy," has garnered a following with provocative YouTube videos that mock Mr Ramaswamy and criticise national Republicans over their handling of the Epstein files, positions on energy-intensive data centres, and support for Israel. Amy Acton, Ohio's former public health director, is running unopposed for the Democratic nomination, having played a crucial role in the state's COVID-19 pandemic response.

Republican Ohio gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy greets supporters before the Warren County Republicans Lincoln Day Dinner at the Great Wolf Lodge in Mason, Ohio AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Meanwhile, Michigan voters will fill a state Senate vacancy in a bellwether district, a race with potential implications for the balance of power in a crucial swing state. This election serves as another test of voter enthusiasm, following a series of special elections that have predominantly favoured Democrats since Mr Trump returned to the White House. A Democratic victory would secure a firm majority in the state Senate, while a Republican win would result in a 19-19 deadlock. The district is closely contested, with Kamala Harris beating Mr Trump there by less than one percentage point in the 2024 presidential election. The seat has been vacant for over a year since Democrat Kristen McDonald Rivet resigned to take a seat in Congress.

Democrats have demonstrated surprising strength in special elections and off-year contests nationwide, securing victories in unexpected areas and significantly narrowing margins even when they fall short. While there is no guarantee this trend will persist through the midterms, when turnout is expected to be much higher, it has undoubtedly energised Democrats and caused concern among Republicans worried about retaining their congressional majorities.