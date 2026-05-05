Inside Kylie Jenner’s Met Gala makeup: every product she used on the big night

Kylie Jenner has just revealed the full breakdown of her Met Gala glam, confirming every product used. The beauty mogul returned to the Met red carpet in a striking Schiaparelli gown, with embroidery alone reportedly taking around 11,000 hours to complete.

Bleached brows were seemingly the night's biggest beauty trend, with the likes of Jenner, Madonna and Emma Chamberlain 'freeing the brow' and spiking Google searches by a staggering +450 per cent.

As for the makeup itself, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a full product breakdown with her 390 million Instagram followers, listing exactly what she used for the look.

And, in classic Kardashian-Jenner marketing style, every product was... you guessed it, Kylie Cosmetics.

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Makeup artist Ariel Tejada (or widely known as Makeup by Ariel) created a soft glam look for the 'Fashion is Art' themed night, featuring neutral-toned eyes and lips, lightly sculpted cheeks and defined lashes.

For those wanting the full breakdown of exactly what he used, here it is:

Cloud Balm as lip prep (coming soon)

Supple Glaze Hydrating Primer (coming soon) + brush 01

Skin Tint Blurring Elixir in 5N + brush 03

Power Plush Longwear Concealer in 4.5WN + brush 02 Natural Blur Brightening Powder (coming soon)

Lip & Cheek Glow Balm in Feelings Neutral + brush 04

Hybrid Blush in Petal

The Classic Matte Palette

Kylash Volume Mascara in black

Precision Pout lip liner in Cool Nude + Chill Brown Plumping Powder matte lip in Nude Mood

As for anyone bold enough to attempt the bold blonde brows, Annabelle Taurua, beauty expert at Fresha, advises people to "proceed with caution and ideally visit a professional".

"Using a product specifically designed for facial hair, performing a patch test beforehand, and closely monitoring the timing are all essential steps," she shares. "For people with darker brows, the process may also need to be done gradually to lift the colour safely without damaging the hair".

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