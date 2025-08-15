Trump’s 'immediate' election-winning promise to Americans has been completely exposed

Donald Trump promised a lot of things would be resolved on the very first day of his second presidential term – such as the war in Ukraine, which the US president is meeting Russian president Vladimir Putin to discuss – and now, new government statistics have completely undermined a pledge on the prices of goods.

As a reminder, back in August last year, Trump said during a press conference in which he was surrounded by groceries: “When I win, I will immediately bring prices down.”

Talking specifically about food, he pointed to items behind him and said: “I don’t like the tags very much. Look at that, up 46 per cent, eggs. Wow. Up 65 per cent – school lunch is up 65 per cent.

“Bacon is through the roof. They’re all through the roof. The milk, everything is bad, and we’re going to straighten it out.

“We’re going to bring prices way down, and we’ll get it down fast.”

Yeah… about that…

On Thursday, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) published producer price indexes for July, in which it said prices for fresh and dry vegetables “jumped 38.9 per cent”.

It continued: “The indexes for meats, diesel fuel, jet fuel, nonferrous scrap, and eggs for fresh use also rose.”

New Mexico senator Martin Heinrich was among those who pointed out the statistics and Trump’s previous promise on Twitter/X:

Colleague Tina Smith, the senator for Minnesota, added: “I thought the exact same thing”:

And to make matters worse for Trump, the BLS also reported this week that the price of ground beef rose by 11.5 per cent and the cost of uncooked beef increased by 12.4 per cent.

One popular tweet on Twitter/X, with more than 29,000 likes, fumed that statistics like these are “totally being ignored with Trump in office”, describing that as “infuriating”:

indy100 has approached the White House for comment.

