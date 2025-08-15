Trump hits out at 'woke' museums as he responds to 'erasing history' accusations

President Donald Trump has responded to accusations that he is "erasing history" by "censoring" museums in the United States of America.

Th president responded by saying, "We want the museums to treat our country fairly... not in a woke manner or in a racist manner."

The White House sent a letter to the Smithsonian Tuesday (August 12) unveiling plans to conduct a review of its museums and exhibits in preparation for the 250th birthday of the United States in 2026.

The move caused outrage and concern that the Trump administration would use the opportunity for their own agenda and beliefs.

The indy100 have contacted the White House for comment.

Why not read…

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings