The gloves are off: Gavin Newsom just decimated "weak" Donald Trump

California Governor Gavin Newsom has launched a scathing attack on Donald Trump saying he's a "weak" and "failed president", while calling out the Trump administration for "conveniently" deploying ICE to his rally.

Newsom then went on to list all of Trump's failures, saying: "The most unpopular president in modern history, an economy that's collapsing all around him... inflation is going up, job creation is going down, he's trying to rewrite history, Smithsonian, censoring historical facts..."

The governor went on to say he thinks Trump is trying to take America back to a pre-1960's world.

Why not read…

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings