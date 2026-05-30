Trump’s physician says the president is in 'excellent health' - the biggest reactions

According to Donald Trump’s physician, the president is in “excellent health” and is “fully fit” to serve as president. It comes after a medical exam Tuesday (May 26) at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

The president weighed in at 238 pounds (108 kilograms), up 14 pounds (6 kg) from a medical exam in April 2025. His doctors gave him guidance on his diet, physical activity and weight loss, but concluded his “cognitive and physical performance are excellent.”

Barbabella wrote: "His demanding daily schedule, including multiple high-level meetings, public engagements and regular physical activity continues to support his overall well-being.

The report also mentioned Trump’s bruised hands as being "consistent with minor soft tissue irritation related to frequent handshaking" while he was taking aspirin for "cardiovascular prevention".

The news sparked a lot of reaction on social media

Journalist Jim Acosta wrote: "Just imagine what these goofballs would be saying, if Joe Biden had released his health info at 11pm on a Friday night…"

Commentator Molly Ploofkins write: "The White House finally released Trump’s long-awaited medical report late Friday night, and the 79-year-old president appears to have achieved something close to biological perfection."

Commentator Harris Sisson wrote: "If you believe Trump is in "excellent health" then I have a bridge to sell you."

Sisson added: "Trump’s medical report makes no mention of him falling asleep in meetings daily but says he’s in ‘excellent’ health.

"Sounds like it was written by Trump!"











Why not read…

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.