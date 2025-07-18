White House announces Trump's diagnosis of chronic venous insufficiency

Video
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced on Thursday (July 17) that President Donald Trump had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency.
Although the condition can be painful and disabling it is not a serious health threat, and it occurs when a person's leg veins don't allow blood flow back up to the heart.
According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, “Normally, the valves in your veins make sure that blood flows toward your heart. But when these valves don’t work well, blood can also flow backwards. This can cause blood to collect (pool) in your legs."
If left untreated, patients may experience pain, swelling, cramps, skin changes, leg ulcers, and varicose veins.
