Trump slammed as he argues affordable housing bill is ‘so unimportant’

US president Donald Trump is being criticised online over what he’s choosing to consider important, after he told reporters in the Oval Office on Monday that he thought affordable housing was “so unimportant” compared to his plans for voter eligibility.

Asked by a reporter what his plans were for the housing bill, Trump replied: “I don’t know. I think it’s so unimportant compared to the SAVE America Act.

“The Save America Act is exactly what it says, it’s saving America from crooked elections, and the housing bill is a bill that can get approved.

“They worked on it long and hard. It’s very bipartisan, that means the Democrats like it.

“Nobody knows more about housing in the history of the presidency. Nobody did well like me in housing – I made a lot of money with housing.

“But when I look at that bill, it’s a bill. But when I look at the Save America Act, it’s about saving America.”

The SAVE in SAVE America stands for ‘Safeguard American Voter Eligibility’, and would require individuals to provide proof of US citizenship in order to register and cast their vote in federal elections.

Unsurprisingly, X/Twitter users were unhappy with Trump’s priorities:

Senator Adam Schiff of California wrote: “[Trump] keeps reminding us how little he cares about reducing prices. It’s time we believed him.”:

Jessica Tarlov, of Fox News’ The Five, commented sarcastically: “A fake election fraud bill is more important than having somewhere to live. Good to know!”:

PatriotTakes tweeted: “Trump says housing relief is unimportant compared to his desire to make voting harder”:

Trump’s plans for voter reform also suffered a pretty major loss on Monday, as the Supreme Court ruled mail-in ballots received after Election Day can count if they are postmarked before that date.

“I think, it was very detrimental to honest elections, but it is what it is,” Trump said.

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