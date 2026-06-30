Trump demands gas companies must cut prices – critics think he’s missing key point

Donald Trump has hit out at gas companies and demanded that they lower prices.

The president took to social media and told petrol retailers that there will be “big problems” if they do not bring prices down.

Writing on Truth Social, Trump said: “Gasoline Retailers must get their Prices down, IMMEDIATELY.”

“There will be no gauging [sic], which is totally illegal. If Retailers don’t do this, big problems lie ahead! Start targeting around the $2.50 a Gallon number,” he said.

“The Retailers must quickly react to this statement, and do what they know is right — DROP YOUR PRICE FOR OUR GREAT AMERICAN PEOPLE!””

Critics on social media, however, were quick to point out the impact the Iran war has had on prices.

Trump started the Iran war in February, alongside Israel, without congressional approval. According to a recent report, Americans have paid out $59 billion more on fuel since Trump started his war.

The numbers are astronomical, but the prices are gradually coming down . The national average for a gallon of gas was $3.86 Monday, according to motor club AAA, down 53 cents from one month ago when gas was $4.39 a gallon. Monday’s figures mark the sixth straight week of falling gas prices, a trend driven by developments in the Middle East and the Iran war.

Critics on social media highlighted the impact of the Iran war on prices, arguing that Trump was missing this pretty key point.



One wrote:"> Starts a war with Iran for Israel

> Gas prices skyrocket

> Iran refuses open the Strait of Hormuz

> Begs gas stations to lower prices lmaoo,."





Another said: "If Trump wanted lower gasoline prices, maybe he shouldn't have started the war with Iran that put a chokehold on 20 million barrels of oil a day."





Some pointed to Trump's previous comments on "affordability", wondering why he thought it was an issue now and not before.

"Just last week he claimed to not care about “affordability”. Claimed it was a made up word a while back too," a user wrote.

Others suggested the Truth Social post could come as a result of Trump "panicking" about the upcoming midterms.





Another wrote:"God, he's not ready for mid-July is he."

























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